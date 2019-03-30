Mackay Scores Game-Winner to Send Bulldogs to NCAA Tournament Regional Final

Parker Mackay tied the game and scored the game-winner for UMD.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parker Mackay would tie things up with 3:01 remaining in regulation, then scored the game-winner midway through overtime to give UMD the win 2-1 over Bowling Green and send the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final.

The Bulldogs were shut out through the first two periods, but Mackay was credited for the goal that bounced off a Falcons defender late in the third, then sent in the rebound from Cole Koepke in overtime.

This is the 12th straight NCAA Tournament game for the Bulldogs that has been decided by one goal. The Bulldogs defeated Minnesota State-Mankato in overtime during the first round last year.

UMD will play the winner of Arizona State-Quinnipiac in the Regional Final on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.