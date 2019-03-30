Man’s Dead Body Found in Residential Cloquet Area

The body was discovered Friday afternoon.

CLOQUET, Minn.- A body was discovered in a wooded residential area of Cloquet.

Friday afternoon police responded to the 700–block of Poplar Avenue in Cloquet where they discovered the dead body of man on his back in the snow.

The man has not yet been identified.

This wooded area, near the intersection of Poplar and Allen Street, is believed to be where the man’s body was found.

Some local residents were peeking around that area Saturday. A woman who lives across the street tells Fox 21 that a firetruck and ambulance drive by her house Friday so she wanted to check out the area for herself.

“You know, overall it’s been a fairly safe, quiet neighborhood. It’s just eerie…it makes you wonder what happened to him and kind of a scary feeling that this could happen so close to home,” resident Linda Smith said.

Cloquet police tell Fox 21 the body appears as though it had been in that location for some time before it was discovered. They don’t believe the body belongs to someone who lived on the property it was found.

Medical examiners are now investigating to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim. They tell police it will be several days before they have more information.