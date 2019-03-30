Maple Syrup Making at Bagley Nature Center

The community came out to celebrate native culture while the sap boiled down to make syrup over a fire.

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) at UMD hosted a maple syrup making event at Bagley Nature Center.

“We just wanted a cultural event that we can get the community involved and show them some older traditions that have happened throughout the years it was just a big get together of everyone even if you’re native or not,” said Meghan O’Connor the treasurer of AISES at UMD.

AISES said they want to continue the Ojibwe tradition of the boil which historically happens as the winter warms.