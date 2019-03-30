STEM Discovery Day at UMD

University Hosts Weird and Wonderful World of STEM

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday, High School kids explored the Weird and Wonderful World of STEM at UMD.

The University hosted STEM Discovery Day where kids could learn about hissing cockroaches, owl pellets, and DNA extraction.

The event aimed to get them interested in science careers.

“Maybe in their home life they may not have resources or parents who may not have time to do more activities or the schools they go to,” said Samantha Mazureck, a Senior and one of the Activity Leaders for the event.

“So they come here and see us college students, young adults, maybe a little bit closer to their age and do fun, easy activities.”

The event was free and led by students.