Bulldogs Baseball Swept by Golden Bears in Home Opener

The two teams will meet again Monday morning for another doubleheader.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball team couldn’t get enough done in either game of the doubleheader as Concordia-St. Paul swept the Sunday doubleheader 4-2, 10-8 in the Bulldogs home opener.

Sean Flaherty gave up a three-run homer in the seventh inning which sealed the win for the Golden Bears in game one. In the second game, the Bulldogs were able to get the bats going, overcoming an early three-run deficit. But Concordia-St. Paul would take the lead in the fourth and never look back.

UMD (4-14) and CSP (14-9) will play in another doubleheader on Monday, first pitch coming at 10 a.m.