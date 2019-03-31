College Softball: Saints, Yellowjackets Sweep Home Opener Doubleheaders

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior softball teams picked up doubleheader sweeps to open UMAC play.

DULUTH, Minn. – The cold weather might have pushed back the home openers, but that didn’t stop the St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior softball teams from both picking up wins in their home and conference openers.

St. Scholastica swept Martin Luther after picking up the wins, 6-4 and 7-2. This was the first time the Saints have ever played a game on their campus during March. The Saints combined for 24 hits in the two games, while Sydney Plemel was a home run short of a cycle in the first game.

The Yellowjackets won big over Crown, 9-5 and 11-6. UWS recorded 26 hits during the two games, while the 18-hits in game two were a season-high.

UWS (5-15) and CSS (9-10) will play each other in a doubleheader on Wednesday night.