Community Members Raise Their Voice with Unique Production of “12 Angry Men”

Renegade Theater Company presents a staged reading of 12 Angry Men by 12 Impassioned Women.

DULUTH, Minn.- Happening one night only- twist on a classic. It’s 12 Angry Men performed by 12 Impassioned Women.

The staged reading is for Zeitgeist’s Year of the Womxn.

It’s a part of a nationwide movement that started on Broadway and spread throughout the United States with a goal of raising 12 thousand voices. The performance encourages people to join in democracy and see the difference a voice can make.

“I wanted to be sure when we were casting that we uplifted a number of female voices from across our community, from across different demographics so that what you see on the stage represents the voices that are here in Duluth,” director Kendra Carlson said.

The performance is April 6 in the Zeitgeist Teatro.

The director says they’re expecting a full house, so purchase tickets as soon as possible.