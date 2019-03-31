Fans Celebrate Frozen Four Bound UMD Men’s Hockey

Fans all over the Twin Ports celebrated the win just after 8 o'clock on Sunday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the third year in a row the UMD Bulldogs men’s hockey is headed to the Frozen Four NCAA hockey tournament.

For one lifelong fan, at The Reef in Duluth, it’s so much more than just a hockey game.

“Duluth as its own has such a great history with hockey but this has really put us on the map a lot, and I think that it’s going to carry on a strong tradition of big wins from UMD,” said Kevin Lampi after watching the Bulldogs surge to victory.

The team will now head to Buffalo to take on Providence College on April 11, 2019.