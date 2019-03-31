K-9 Kilo Says Goodbye

DULUTH, Minn.- Since 2011, K-9 Kilo has been a part of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department. Come tomorrow morning, Kilo will start his next chapter of his life.

At the age of nine, Kilo who specializes in narcotics detection and searching for suspect. His handler, Sgt. Brandon Silbjord praises Kilo the most for his loyalty he has presented over these last nine years.

Silbjord said that “the way we train with these animals over these years, they just have this complete unwavering loyalty to the point, and unfortunately saw in our community in the last months here where they are willing to risk their lives without question for their handlers. Not having that with me every day is going to be a tough process to go through the next couple of months but it’s been really cool to experience for the last seven to eight years”.

Kilo after his final shift tonight will transition to a full time family pet, with his partner Sgt. Brandon Silbjord.