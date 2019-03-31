Northern Star: Jordyn Thomas

For this week's segment, we feature a Minnesota Duluth softball player who always knew she'd be a Bulldog.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jordyn Thomas always knew she’d be a Bulldog.

“Just being 15 minutes away from Hermantown, UMD has just been home and it’s always been that way so it feels right to be here,” Thomas said.

The Hermantown native grew up playing basketball and softball for the Hawks and has always had deep ties to the Bulldogs.

“With my mom and my dad playing at UMD and my oldest brother Jared, it’s just been a dream ever since I was younger. We always came to all UMD games. I’m just very honored to say that I’m a Bulldog now,” Thomas said.

Jordyn’s mom Kelli was a two–sport star, earning a spot in the UMD Athletics Hall of Fame after playing both softball and basketball. Jordyn’s dad Mike was a linebacker for the Bulldogs and earned All–American status during his years. And her older brother Jared just graduated from UMD, winning the national championship with the Bulldogs a year ago. But Jordyn is here to create her own legacy.

“It’s always great to follow in your parents and your sibbling’s footsteps. But I think she’s been able to kind of create her own pathway. She’s not trying to be them. She’s Jordyn,” head coach Jen Walter said.

Thomas came to UMD playing both basketball and softball for the Bulldogs but made the switch to softball her sophomore season.

“For us to have her here with us every day has helped us as a team and I think has really helped her develop and be comfortable and really grow into her own,” Walter said.

Even after splitting her time last season, Thomas still put up impressive numbers. In her rookie season, Thomas hit .321, which ranked fifth on the team and best out of freshman. Now that she’s only focusing on softball, she’s ready to continue to get better.

“Just to have a calm approach at bat. And that’s something I learned from Becky Smith, who graduated last year. She just always said no matter if you’re on a hot streak or if you’re down a little bit, just the ball is the same size so you just have to see it and hit it,” Thomas said.

While she has the next three years to improve and play with the Bulldogs, Thomas is thankful to be right down the road from her hometown and have the support from her family.

“Jared was super supportive when he was here. I was a freshman when he was a senior and he came to a lot of my games, I came to his games when I could and we root for each other. And both my parents have supported all four of us in everything we do, and I’ve been blessed really,” Thomas said.