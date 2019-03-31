Scammers Posing as Honor Flight Volunteers

The Organization Says They Do Not Solicit Donations Over The Phone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mn-

Honor Flight Northland says scammers are now posing as the non-profit organization, attempting to steal donations meant for veterans.

Honor Flight is a non-profit that sends a plane full of veterans to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials made for them.

After hosting a successful fundraising event in the Grand Rapids area earlier this month, the group got reports that scammers were posing as the group, soliciting for donations over the phone.

Honor Flight wants people to know that they never call people and ask for donations. If you do receive one of these calls, they ask you to contact police.

Honor Flight does take donations at P.O. BOX 7229, Duluth 55807.