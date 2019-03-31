Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson Running for Duluth City Council

Johnson announcing she's running for the 3rd District.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth resident and activist Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson announced she’s running for Duluth City Council, in the third district.

A resident of more than 10 years, Johnson said she knows the neighborhood and its issues, and will try to be as accessible as she can be to residents.

“I wanted to make sure that we had a strong voice for the 3rd district on the city council,” said Johnson.

“I feel like I have a good feel for the 3rd district because I work downtown and I walk through the district almost everyday.”

Johnson said she hopes to have a campaign launch party near the end of April.

Councilor Em Westerlund is currently serving the third district and has said she does not plan to run for re-election.