Twin Ports Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility

Transgender community members and allies celebrated in the Minnesota Power Plaza.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday marks a decade of visibility and celebration for the members of the transgender community, including those in the Twin Ports.

March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Originally the only trans holiday was transgender day of remembrance which is a day of mourning,” Transplus group member Quinn Briski said. “The purpose of Trans Day of Visibility is one more of celebration rather than mourning.”

Members of the transgender community rejoiced hearing the support of the Twin Ports as they drove by the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

“On Trans Day of Visibility I think it’s really important for us to be as visible as possible,” Transplus group member Evan Adams said.

They held their signs, their flags and their heads high for everyone in Duluth to see.

“One of the great things about these types of events– reminding people that we are here,” Briski said.

Members of the Transplus group say the transgender community in the Twin Ports is a lot bigger than some may think. And celebrations like Day of Visibility are a great way to remind everyone that they’re just like their neighbors.

“We all have to support each other… Even if you’re not trans,” Adams said.