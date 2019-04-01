CASDA and UWS Helps Sexual Assault Survivors Cope Through Art

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in Superior is kicking off Sexual Awareness Month by Partnering with University of Wisconsin Superior on a project to give a voice to sexual assault survivors.

About every ten seconds a person is sexually assaulted in America.

Now, UWS and Casda are collaborating by helping survivors cope through art.

With Paint, markers, and t–shirts in hand, survivors are sharing their stories.

The Clothes line project is designed to give domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors the chance to express themselves.

Casda says it’s important to have these opportunities because many times the conversation of sexual assault is overlooked.

“Sexual assault is highly stigmatized especially in small communities like this. We tell ourselves it doesn’t happen, were not a big city, but it is very pervasive in many communities including our own,” said Sexual Assault Program Coordinator Nicole Thole.

A UWS student and sexual assault survivor jumped at this opportunity to address her attacker after being assaulted almost three years ago.

Linn Montavon says, “I am putting on my shirt a question I always wanted to ask my assaulter. He had asked me for my boundaries while we were intimate and I told him. He didn’t listen, so on my shirt, you asked for my boundaries, I told you why didn’t you listen?”

Set to graduate in May, Linn also says she has learned to deal with her assault, but at times it can still be difficult to process.

For the entire month, CASDA will have events in the Northland to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Click here for more information on how everyone can get involved.