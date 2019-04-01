Duluth East Daredevils to Host Pasta Fundraising Dinner

The Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is Happening Tuesday, April 2, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East Daredevil Robotics team members Linnea Frisk and Kylene Schubitzke recently stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the group’s upcoming Pasta Dinner Fundraiser.

The event includes a silent auction and bake sale, and is happening Tuesday, April 2 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Duluth East High School.

The sixth annual dinner invites families to come out and raise funds which go directly toward the Duluth East Daredevils FIRST Robotics Team 2512.

Kids are welcome to play at the LEGO table, and check out and drive the FRC robots.

Tickets are $25 for families and $10 for individuals.