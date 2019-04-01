Duluth Fire Chief Placed on Paid Admin. Leave After DWI Arrest

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards was put on paid administrative leave Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on suspicion of third-degree driving while impaired.

The arrest was confirmed through the St. Louis County Jail Monday evening.

Phil Jents, one of the city’s public information officers, then confirmed to FOX 21 that the arrest was related to the incident the city is investigating involving Edwards.

Formal charges were not filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office as of Monday.

Edwards has had a long career with the Duluth Fire Department. He was in the department for 20 years before being appointed as fire chief in 2016 by Mayor Emily Larson.

Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman released the following statement regarding Edwards’ leave:

“I am aware of an incident involving chief Edwards. The city of Duluth takes these things very seriously. Effective Sunday, March 31st, chief Edwards was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Deputy chief Shawn Krizaj will serve as acting chief until further notice. Because this is a personnel matter, the city of Duluth will have no further comments at this time.”

Outside of this investigation, Edwards and his deputy chief became news in the Fall of 2018 when the firefighters union Local 101 formally voted to censure Edwards for allegedly violating the collective bargaining agreement and creating a divisive work environment among his team.

Fox 21 reached out to Edwards and the fire union’s president who both referred any questions to the mayor’s office.