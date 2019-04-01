Duluth Fire Chief Put On Paid Admin. Leave

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth has placed its fire chief, Dennis Edwards, on paid administrative leave pending an investigation involving an “incident.”

Deputy Chief Shawn Krizaj will be the acting chief during the suspension.

Below is a statement about the incident from Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman:

“I am aware of an incident involving Chief Edwards. The city of Duluth takes these things very seriously. Effective Sunday, March 31st, Chief Edwards was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Deputy Chief Shawn Krizaj will serve as acting Chief until further notice. Because this is a personnel matter, the city of Duluth will have no further comments at this time.”