Lifetime to Premiere Jayme Closs Documentary Special This Month

LOS ANGELES, CA – According to recent reports, the Lifetime network has partnered with Elizabeth Smart to premiere a documentary special later this months titled, “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case.”

The 90-minute special is scheduled to premiere on the network Saturday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Lifetime says the documentary will feature Smart’s exclusive interviews with people close to the case and will include six other abduction victims to help tell Jayme’s story.

Smart visited the Barron community last month and spoke at the Barron Area Community Center about her own experience and how the community can move forward.