Monday April 1, 2019: Morning Forecast April 1, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Cloudy, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mild Temps, Northlad Weather Forecast, Overcast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Monday March 18, 2019: Morning Forecast Monday April 30, 2018: Evening Forecast Friday October 5, 2018: Morning Forecast Saturday June 17, 2017, Morning Forecast