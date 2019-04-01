Rustic Inn Update

Two months following a kitchen fire, the owner gave us an estimated date for re-opening

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- A popular cafe along the North Shore is preparing to re-open after a kitchen fire earlier this year.

The Rustic Inn in Castle Danger just outside of Two Harbors has been closed since late January. Crews are working inside to get it up and running by Easter. While the building is shut down to customers right now, the owner says she’s taking pie orders as well as deliveries.