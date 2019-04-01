Study Shows Former Bulldog Andrew Carroll Suffered From CTE

DULUTH, Minn. – Just over a year ago, the UMD hockey community lost a former team captain as Andrew Carroll died by suicide. His family donated his brain to the Boston University CTE Center and are now finding out the results of the study.

According to a family blog post on the website “Jack’s Basket”, the Carroll family has learned that Andrew suffered from CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma. The post added that the study showed Carroll’s frontal lobe of the brain was damaged and the lack of impulse control played a part in his “act of desperation”.

The family says they will not move on, instead they will move forward and honor him and the life he lived.