Veterans Encouraged to Apply for Upcoming BWCA Trip

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior is Hosting a Veterans to the BWCA in July

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Back for the second year in a row, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior is proud to announce applications are now being accepted for the Veterans to the BWCA Trip in July.

Seven lucky veterans will be chosen to take part in the six day excursion taking place July 9 – 14.

Four days will be spent in the BWCA.

The trip includes two nights at Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely, Minnesota.

The group will then enter the BWCA at entry point #35, Isabella Lake, making way across the lake to find a base camp.

The trip is being fully outfitted by Canadian Waters Outfitting.

Canoes, packs, food, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, etc. are provided. You will be responsible to provide clothing, fishing gear and any camping gear you want to bring.

If you don’t already have a MN fishing license, you will need to purchase one prior to the trip. However, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will reimburse you for the cost of the license.

Transportation will be provided from Superior to Ely and back.

Registration is now open through June 3, 2019.

If you’d like to register, click here!