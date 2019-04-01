Vietnamese Restaurant Headed for Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A new Vietnamese restaurant is headed for Duluth.

Pho–holic will now take over the old Domino’s Pizza on West Central Entrance.

The owner tells us construction began several months ago…

The restaurant will specialize in authentic Pho dishes.

Customers will be able to dine in or carry out.

The owner, who also owns Q Nails in Duluth says there are very limited Vietnamese food options in Duluth…

“Every time you go to the cities, we would go down there to eat, but we wanted to bring something to Duluth. More diversity,” said Owner Kenny Nguyen.

Pho–holic is expected to open by mid-May.