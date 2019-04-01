Vikre Distillery Remodeling in June

DULTUH, Minn.- A popular distillery in Canal Park will be getting a makeover this summer.

In June Vikre Distillery will be moving their bar upstairs and adding event spaces throughout the building.

They’ll also be changing the furniture in their cocktail room to make the vibe more comfortable.

“Be able to just serve more people in a comfortable way,” said co-founder Joel Vikre. “And so we’re hoping that for people walking by who decide to stop in, it’ll just be a bit warmer place to come and hang out.”

Vikre said they hope to start work on June 1st.

They plan to remain open throughout the whole construction period.