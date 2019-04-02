All Incumbent City Councilors Reelected in Superior

Jim Paine also reelected after running unopposed for his first full term

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s a win for every Superior City Councilor up for reelection, including in three contested seats.

Five Superior City Councilors have been elected to two year terms. Two of those councilors, Tylor Elm and Esther Dalbec, ran unopposed, but three incumbent councilors were reelected after facing challenges from others in the community.

2nd District Councilor Jenny Van Sickle won her second term on the council against challenger, Tom Wondolkowski. The second district includes neighborhoods of Allouez and Itasca, and part of the East End. Here are the results:

Jenny Van Sickle (I) – 247

Tom Wondolkowski – 190

In the 4th District, which includes most of Superior’s East End, incumbent Jack Sweeney has won a fourth term. He was challenged by Laura Gapske, who has served on the Superior School Board since 2017. Here are those results:

Jack Sweeney (I) – 273

Laura Gapske – 222

And in the 8th District, which is part of Billings Park and Midtown, incumbent Craig Sutherland has won his second term on the council. He was challenged by Matt Osterlund, a professional tattoo artist and member of the city’s Historic Preservation Committee. Here are those results:

Craig Sutherland (I) – 249

Matt Osterlund – 174

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Paine ran unopposed for his first full term in that position. Paine won a special election in 2017 to finish the final two years of Former Mayor Bruce Hagen’s term. Paine has now been elected to a full four year term.