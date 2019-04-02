Victim Dies After Alleged Assault at Grand Casino Hinckley

The Victim is being identified as Donald Ross McElderry, Jr.

HINCKLEY, Minn.-A 58-year-old man has died after allegedly being assaulted at Grand Casino Hinckley Jan. 2.

Authorities say they responded to the scene at about 11 p.m. Jan. 2 where it was reported that a male party was bleeding from the ear after being pushed by another male party. The suspect was identified as a known acquaintance of the victim.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death was the result of blunt force trauma. Witnesses and the suspect were cooperative at the scene.

No arrests were made, however, the Pine County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.