Bulldogs Baseball Split Doubleheader with Mavericks

UMD picked up their first win of the season against MSU-Mankato.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMD baseball team got better results Tuesday afternoon as they split their doubleheader series against Minnesota State-Mankato at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In the first game, the Bulldogs earned their first home win of the season and beat Mankato 10-6. Centerfielder Henry George led the team with two runs and three hits in five at-bats.

In the second game of the day the Mavericks beat the Bulldogs 17-4.

Bulldogs are slated to take on Winona State this Saturday at Wade Stadium.