Denfeld Freshmen Visit UWS

'Denfeld Days' event held while juniors take ACTs.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The entire Freshman class from Denfeld stopped by UWS today, to get them thinking about their future, and to keep them busy while Denfeld Juniors take the ACTs.

The freshmen visited the University for “Denfeld Days.”

200 students toured the campus and participated in recreation activities.

University officials say they hope the day changes the minds of high school students who think they cannot attend college.

“Just providing that light at the end of the tunnel and some of these resources to students, and guidance that say you can afford this, there’s ways we can counsel you through this, I think is highly important,” said Director of Admissions Jeremy Nere.

Students also took career assessments during the event to see what kind of jobs they would like to have after graduation.