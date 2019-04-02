Duluth Sexual Assault Proclimation

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight city and county officials, law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates all came together to proclaim April Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Duluth.

PAVSA is leading the push to end sexual violence in Duluth. And tonight they kicked off a series of events they will hold this month to get the entire community involved.

PAVSA says it takes partnerships with representatives in the healthcare, legal, and criminal justice fields to best serve survivors. Tonight, standing together with police chief Mike Tusken, advocates want survivors to know they have support in Duluth.

PAVSA member, Mary Faulkner, said “we we want the community to know that PAVSA is here to provide supportive services to survivors of sexual assault”.

After the proclamation there was a screening of the documentary “I Am Evidence” which focuses on the number of untested rape kits in the U.S.

The next PAVSA Sexual Assault Awareness Month event is a safety workshop planned for April 16th at the Building for Women.