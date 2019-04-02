Equal Pay Day at UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight at UMD, students, community members, and faculty members focused on International Equal Pay Day.

According to a UMD professor women are paid only 80 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Amy Hietapelto, Dean of UMD’s Labovitz School of Business and Economics stated that “for men, its important that you feel that your wife, your daughters, your aunts, your uncles, your sisters are getting fair pay for the work that they do. And for women, its recognition that they are getting equivalent pay for the work that they do”.

According to organizers, Equal Pay Day is held on a Tuesday for a reason to symbolically show how far into the following week women must work to earn what men earned the previous week.