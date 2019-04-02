International Fact Checking Day Celebrated by UMD Students

DULUTH, Minn. – April 2nd is International Fact Checking Day. It was created to bring awareness to misinformation online.

Journalism students at UMD tell us they always double-check facts and reach out to sources before they publish every issue of their student publication, the Bark.

“Today when words like fake news are thrown around, you always want to make sure all your facts are perfect or exactly what your sources say,” said Zack Benz, the Bark’s Managing Editor.

Organizers of the international day say it shouldn’t just be professional fact checkers doing their part. Everybody needs to check facts before assuming they’re accurate.