Level Three sex Offender Relocating to Hibbing

1/2

2/2

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department will be conducting a Community Level 3 Notification meeting at the Hibbing Memorial Building to notify the public of the relocation of a Level 3 sex offender.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m. in the Little Theater located at 400 East 23rd Street.

The offender, Aaron Gary Broehl, will be moving to the vicinity of the 1600 Block of 7th Avenue East on April 4.

According to reports, Broehl has a history of sexual contact with known female children. Contact included sexual touching. Broehl also possessed child pornography of unknown female children.

Broehl is described as 6’3”, 242 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.