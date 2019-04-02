Midday Update 4-2-19 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Tuesday, April 2, 2019 April 2, 2019 Brett Scott, Join FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot for a local look at news and weather making headlines Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, community, Headlines, Local News, midday update, weather FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Midday Update 3-13-18 New Study Shows Glensheen Mansion Draws in Large A... Saturday December 16, 2017: Evening Forecast Morning Update 7-27-18