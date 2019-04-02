St. Louis County Board Votes to Pass Nepotism Policy

The Police Passed With a Unanimous Vote

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday morning the St Louis County Board passed a nepotism policy following a unanimous vote.

The Board says the policy will “provide a workplace which promotes employment and advancement based on qualifications and merit. No employee or official shall be directly involved in any decision regarding hiring, promotion, supervision, salary adjustments or grievances made regarding an immediate family member or significant other in the same line of authority.”

The nepotism policy was first introduced in March after St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin hired his son Tony as a county prosecutor at the beginning of the year.

Mark Rubin has since said he stands by his decision to hire his son.

To avoid any further potential conflicts of interest in the hiring process, however, the nepotism policy was introduced to the Board.

The policy does state applicants will not be denied employment because of their status as family or household member of another St. Louis County employee.

