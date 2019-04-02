Superior Day of Giving All Day Wednesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wednesday, April 3rd is the Superior Day of Giving.

For twenty-four hours, the UW-Superior foundation is accepting online donations, which will be matched by their board of directors.

The foundation wants two hundred people to donate this year.

In 2018, they raised more than $40,000 during the day of giving.

The money raised is used for students scholarships, research opportunities, and more at UWS.

“We’re really looking at the important role that UW-Superior plays in the Twin Ports community and looking ahead to the future and how we can donate to be an important asset of the community and so gifts raised tomorrow are really going to help push us into our future beyond our 125th anniversary,” said Julie Smith, Annual Giving Officer for the UW-Superior Foundation.

The day of giving runs from midnight Wednesday morning for twenty-four hours, until Midnight on Thursday.

Here’s a link to the page on which to give.