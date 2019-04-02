Superior Public Library to Host Two Genealogy Experts

The Fourth Annual Foolin' Around with your Family Tree is Happening Friday, April 5, 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Public Library invites the public to their fourth annual Foolin’ Around with your Family Tree Genealogy Program Friday, April 5 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The event is happening on location, will feature presentations from noted genealogy experts and networking with other genealogists while guests enjoy exclusive access to the library’s many resources.

This after-hours event is free to attend.

Genealogy expert Joanne Sher’s keynote presentation will teach those in attendance how to locate valuable information about your ancestors using the resources found onsite at libraries and archives.

For beginning genealogists, instructor Nancy Broughton’s presentation will provide all of the information you’ll need to get started with your own research.

Knowledgeable library staff and volunteers from the Douglas County Genealogy Club will also be present.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Reserve your spot by calling 715-394-8860, emailing mehlel@superiorlibrary.org, or pick up a registration form at the library Circulation Desk.