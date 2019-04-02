Voters Turnout in Superior for Election Day

Local and Supreme Court elections bring out community.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Multiple seats are up for grabs in Superior and across Wisconsin on Election Day.

Three different council seats are being contested in Superior, and Mayor Jim Paine is running unopposed.

Attendants at the polling station at WITC, say they didn’t see huge lines of voters, but the people voting are driven by the local elections, and one particular statewide race.

“It’s been a little slow just because we have no contested city council here,” said Chief Inspector Pamela Brokaw. “So really the Supreme court is bringing people out today.”

Polls closed at 8pm on Tuesday.