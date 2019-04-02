Voters Weighing Wisconsin Supreme Court Picks

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin voters picking a new state Supreme Court justice say the partisan backgrounds and support of the candidates in the officially nonpartisan race are a major factor.

Appeals court judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are facing off in Tuesday’s election. Hagedorn was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s chief attorney and is backed by conservatives.

Neubauer was appointed by a Democratic governor and has liberal support.

Lana Nenide, of Madison, says she voted for Neubauer because she wants a Democratic woman representing her rights, not “Scott Walker’s puppet.”

Kathy Halverson, a Republican from Franklin, says she chose Hagedorn because “he has morals.” Halverson says Hagedorn will “judge according to the law.”

Conservatives have a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.