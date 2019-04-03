Arrowhead Home and Builder Show Opens at the DECC

The show specializes in building, remodeling, home, and garden.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Home and Builder’s Show has been a staple of spring in Duluth for 53 years.

“Yeah I think it’s a good way to kick–start the spring cleaning and just feel better about your house it’s summertime,” said Dillon Lee from Duluth.

The show features well over 300 vendors showing off everything from new tractors to hot tubs to landscaping.

“The years of being back here and doing a really cool booth and portraying ourselves and somebody that does something different has really helped,” said Andrew Knutson, the co-owner of Knutson Custom Construction.

The show will be at the DECC through Sunday. Adult tickets are $10, but children under five are free.