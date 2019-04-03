Complaint: Duluth Fire Chief’s Blood-Alcohol Level Almost 3 Times Legal Limit

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards has been formerly charged with two counts of third-degree driving while impaired, and according to court records, he had a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.

The complaint filed in St. Louis County Court states Edwards was pulled over on March 30 at approximately 11:40 p.m. after a St. Louis County deputy observed an SUV heading northbound on Rice Lake Road attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone going up a hill and failing to maintain the driving lane.

The deputy performing the traffic stop stated he detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed Edwards’ eyes were glossy and bloodshot.

When asked if he had anything to drink that night, Edwards answered, “Yes.”

“Deputies asked defendant if he would participate in standard field-sobriety tests, and he agreed,

yet performed poorly,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states a preliminary breath test revealed Edwards had a 0.22 blood-alcohol content at the time of arrest. The second test at 1:25 a.m. revealed a 0.21 blood-alcohol content.

His arraignment has been scheduled for April 11.

Edwards has been on paid administrative leave since Sunday, March 31, the day after the DWI arrest. The city released the following statement on Monday, April 1:

“I am aware of an incident involving chief Edwards. The city of Duluth takes these things very seriously. Effective Sunday, March 31st, chief Edwards was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Deputy chief Shawn Krizaj will serve as acting chief until further notice. Because this is a personnel matter, the city of Duluth will have no further comments at this time,” said Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

At the request of FOX 21, Schuchman released an updated statement on Wednesday, March 3: