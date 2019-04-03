Connected Kids Initiative Steps Up for Foster Children

Event at Duluth Public Library raises awareness.

DULUTH, Minn.- According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, there are 9,900 children in foster care, and over 800 waiting to be adopted in the state.

Representatives from the organization Connected Kids Initiative tried to help these kids with their Step Up MN campaign.

At the Duluth Public Library Wednesday, they introduced the campaign, the second city of their 10-city tour.

During the event, they met with city officials and workers in the adoption industry to try to build up more community involvement.

“I have adopted children and I started Adoption is Love fund and we grant wishes to kids in the foster care system,” said organizer Julie Overbye Ledy. “So I’ve realized the need of the kids and wanting to just help them.”

While they ideally would like more to become foster families, they say you can help by supporting one, or donating to a local adoption organization.