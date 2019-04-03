CSS Football Opens Spring Practice With New Coaching Staff

The Saints football team held their first spring practice Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In spite of the unpredictable weather conditions, the St. Scholastica football team opened spring practices at Saints Field.

It’s a special time for Mike Heffernan as he holds his first official practice as head coach of the team. For the first few days Heffernan says he wants to start working on communication between himself and a relatively new coaching staff.

“I’m a new head coach, we’ve got two new coordinators. Just understanding how we communicate with each other, how we communicate with the guys, kinda getting a feel for each other so that we can help each other out, how we can raise our level, we can raise our standard and help our guys raise their standard. That’s really the goal for the first few days,” said Heffernan.

The Saints are coming off a 6–4 season including 6–2 in the UMAC. And although CSS missed the playoffs, the players are optimistic about this upcoming season. But they know the work starts in the spring.

“Kinda just getting the groundwork going. Cause I mean obviously we’ve all been here for a year because we don’t have any incoming freshman, but if we can get a good base going, create a really good culture, then we’ll have a whole ‘nother group of guys coming in and we can just lead them and keep this thing rolling into the season hopefully have a great end of the season next year,” said senior quarterback Zach Edwards.