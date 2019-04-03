Deer Hunt Management

Minnesota DNR put on a community wide event for those to ask any questions involving deer

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Tonight, the Minnesota DNR is making its rounds across the state to educate and hear any concerns involving the state’s most popular mammal.

The DNR wants to increase their communication with the public, about topics like deer population and observations from hunters.

Nancy Hanson, DNR Area Wildlife Manager stated that “this is part of a response to a legislative concern that we weren’t engaged enough with the public in the past. So we are just trying to do a better job of having more of these and inviting the public”.

One concerned member about this event drove over one hundred miles to be in attendance to speak his mind and hope that this is just the start of more and more meetings.

James Vannet, an avid hunter here in Minnesota says “I think that just thinking that you can have a few meetings once a year, to determine a plan. No, this plan is like a business plan. Every month it’s change”.

This past year, the DNR says the deer population drastically decreased. Wildlife experts are hoping hunters will be more mindful of letting the deer grow so that population can grow once again.

Vannet mentioned that “it’s going to take to at least three maybe four years old before she can even be impregnated. In Canada they figure it’s six to seven years. If we don’t get an idea of the age of the animals being taken, and we are taking a lot of three year old’s, what’s that going to do to your population”?

Getting the word out and making sure those who go out and hunt know the different ways to spot a younger doe compared to a buck, hence the need for these types of meetings.

Hanson said “they need to have trust and faith in our agency that we are doing what’s best”.

Although the next meeting hasn’t been set yet, the DNR hopes they can meet at least once if not more in the coming year.