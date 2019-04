DNR to Fish House Owners: Don’t Leave Litter Behind

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

– It’s becoming quite an eyesore as spring arrives in Minnesota.

Officials with Department of Natural Resources are finding piles of litter where fish houses once stood.

The department shared photos from scenes found on March 22 and March 25 on Red Sand Lake, Long Lake, Crow Wing River and Gull Lake, writing, “anything but an impression left on the ice is litter and will be investigated.”