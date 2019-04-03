Downtown Shooting Leaves Duluth Residents Uneasy

Duluth police are expected to release new details on Thursday, including a person of interest.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police continue to investigate Tuesday night’s shooting in Downtown Duluth which left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Multiple squad cars responded to the scene 11 pm after an officer heard shots fired and saw the victim fall to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was last reported in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified or arrested, but authorities say the shooting was not random because the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

After another shooting in Duluth city residents feeling are uneasy.

“Hearing about the shooting kind of made me a little worried. Definitely more cautious coming down here if I was with my friends late at night,” said Josie Flesvig.

