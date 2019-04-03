Gov. Tim Walz Delivers State Of The State Speech

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has called on Minnesota to write a new story about how a government divided between Democrats and Republicans puts aside ideology and comes together for the good of the people.

The Democratic governor used his first State of the State speech Wednesday night to say the state of the state is “strong.”

And he used it to share the stories of eight Minnesotans watching from the House gallery to put human faces on the policy debates underway at the Capitol, highlighting education, health care, stronger communities and transportation.

Walz told lawmakers that debate is healthy, but urged them to keep in mind that behind every single debate they have, real people are impacted.

Leaders from both parties said afterward they’re ready to try to find common ground.