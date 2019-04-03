Great Outdoors: Duluth East Little League Practices at UMD

Gearing up for the new season.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s time to dust off those cleats and polish those bats, because baseball season is just around the corner.

Duluth Eastern Little League players ages 10 and up got to brush off their batting and base–running skills at UMD’s Ward Well’s Fieldhouse.

“It’s been a long winter, it’s the first day of spring, y’know, the major leagues have been in camp for a few weeks now,” said Coach Mike Ceynowa.

Players worked on skills they haven’t been able to all winter.

“We usually do, we put out bases and then they hit the ball to us, they either hit a pop fly to us and we have to catch it, or hit grounders and we have to catch it,” said one player, Jacob Downs.

For their coaches, it’s time for them to see what they can do, and what they need to work on.

“These aren’t tryouts, every kid’s going to play, we just want to make sure that it’s a good experience so that our teams are somewhat balanced,” Ceynowa said.

And what better place to do this, than UMD?

“The ability to play whiffle ball in one corner, work on pop flies and grounders. And y’know we still have a couple inches of snow on the ground, it’s going to be a while before our fields are ready to play.”

The first game may be a ways away, but these kids already have lofty goals.

“Probably win almost every game,” said Kyler, another player.