Hagedorn Ahead by Nearly 6,000 Votes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court race could go to a recount, with the conservative candidate holding a narrow lead over his-liberal backed opponent following Tuesday’s election.

Conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn declared victory early Wednesday based on a nearly 6,000-vote margin. The Associated Press is not yet calling the race because it could go to a recount.

Hagedorn was ahead of Lisa Neubauer by about half a percentage point, based on unofficial results with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Neubauer’s campaign has started fundraising for a possible recount.

Counties have until April 12 to report certified vote totals to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Once the last report is in, Neubauer will have three days to request a recount.

She would have to pay for the recount. A presidential race recount in 2016 cost $2 million. A Supreme Court recount would be less, given that about 1.2 million votes were cast compared with 2.9 million in the presidential race.