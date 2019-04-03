Laundry Room Lessons with Minnesota’s Laundry Evangelist

The Laundry Evangelist will be at the Home & Builders Show April 3 - 7 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Patric Richardson simply loves to do laundry.

Luckily for those in the Northland who don’t enjoy the weekly chore as much, Richardson will be at the 53rd Annual Home and Builders Show at the DECC April 3 – 7.

His rising stardom is thanks in part to people growing tired of fast fashion and the culture of disposability.

Some people are interested in investing in a higher quality of clothes and maintaining them, others are worried about their health, the environment and the chemicals used in dry cleaning.

Richardson’s passion for laundry started when he was just three-years-old. His grandmother taught him everything she knew about laundry.

To this day Richardson prides himself on being able to get a stain out of anything with a few simple products including vodka and vinegar.

Richardson will be in the Lake Superior Ballroom throughout the show where he will share his dirtiest secrets to loving your laundry.