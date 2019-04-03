Police Investigate Shooting In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating a shooting in the heart of the city’s downtown.

The call came in about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting on West Superior Street between 1st Avenue West and 2nd Avenue West.

The crime scene tape focused around less than half a block of West Superior Street where some personal belongings of the victim could be seen in the middle of the street in front of the U.S. Bank building and North Shore Bank, as seen in the picture above, according to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger who was on scene around 11:40 p.m.

Police officers had their flashlights pointed to the ground shortly after the shooting scanning for any evidence.

There was no word on any arrests as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Duluth Police Lt. Robert Shene confirmed the shooting victim to be a male. He said the victim was alive and hospitalized as of early Wednesday morning. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Investigators are looking over surveillance video in the area. Lt. Shene said a Duluth police officer was a witness to the shooting, heard shots fired and saw the victim fall to the ground before the suspect ran away.

We’ll have more on this story as it becomes available from the Duluth Police Department.